Zambry welcomes free higher education for underprivileged in Budget 2026

SERI ISKANDAR: Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir has welcomed the government’s significant move to provide free education under the National Higher Education Fund Corporation for underprivileged students attending public universities.

He stated that the MADANI government’s initiative announced in Budget 2026 will widen access to higher education for students who lack the financial means to attend university.

This initiative will significantly ease the financial burden on poor and B40 families across the nation.

“The initiative allows them to study without needing PTPTN loans, effectively, free tertiary education,“ he told reporters after launching the 2025 state-level Festival of Ideas and FOI@Perak at UiTM Perak, Seri Iskandar Campus.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the government will provide free PTPTN funding for 5,800 low-income students at public universities.

This new 120 million ringgit annual initiative will start next year to support these students.

Anwar also announced PTPTN loan repayment exemptions to all low and middle-income students who achieve First Class Honours Bachelor’s Degrees at public universities.

This exemption is potentially expected to benefit about 6,000 borrowers with outstanding education loans.

Regarding the addition of 1,500 student places for Bachelor’s Degrees across 10 fields of study at five research universities, Zambry described it as a crucial step.

He emphasised that this ensures more qualified students can pursue higher education in their chosen fields.

“With these additional places, public universities can increase their student intake capacity.“

“This is an important step forward, particularly since we have many qualified students facing limited opportunities,“ he added.

On the 18.6 billion ringgit allocation to the Ministry of Higher Education, which includes an additional 400 million ringgit for institutional maintenance, Zambry said the funding addresses public feedback.

He confirmed that this substantial allocation will support necessary systemic improvements throughout the higher education sector. – Bernama