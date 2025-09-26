BYD SEAL 6 EV Makes Global Debut in Malaysia

Malaysia has been chosen as the stage for the world’s first reveal of the BYD SEAL 6 EV, with BYD Sime Motors officially pulling the covers off the new model today. The launch not only introduces a fresh contender in the C-segment sedan market but also highlights Malaysia’s growing importance in BYD’s global strategy.
The SEAL 6 EV arrives as the seventh model in BYD’s local line-up, sitting alongside popular choices like the Dolphin and Atto 3. Unlike its stablemates, the SEAL 6 EV is pitched as a more premium and dynamic sedan, aiming to combine modern design, advanced electric technology and day-to-day usability in a package that should appeal to a wide audience.
In Malaysia, the SEAL 6 is being promoted under the tagline “Precision. Passion. Aligned.” This reflects BYD’s intention to blend performance with refinement.
For the first time, a BYD sedan is fitted with an all-new advanced suspension system featuring a dual ball-joint MacPherson strut at the front and a rear multi-link setup. Together with a rear-wheel drive configuration — rare in this segment — the car promises a sportier, more balanced feel, with improved weight distribution and a turning radius of just 5.5 metres.
The electric motor in the Premium variant delivers 214hp and 330Nm of torque, allowing the sedan to sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.5 seconds. Three driving modes are available, catering for both relaxed and spirited driving. The Dynamic variant produces 127hp and 220Nm of torque. The SEAL 6 features a 56.64 kWh BYD Blade Battery, which boasts an NEDC driving range of 485km.
The battery supports DC fast charging at up to 100 kW, allowing it to go from 30% to 80% in just 23 minutes. For slower charging, the onboard Type 2 AC system tops out at 6.67 kW. On top of that, it also comes with vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, delivering up to 3.7 kW to power external devices.
At the same time, the SEAL 6 retains a strong emphasis on practicality, offering 24 storage compartments throughout the cabin and a combined cargo capacity of 525 litres.
Inside, the car is designed to rekindle the joy of driving, pairing a quiet cabin with premium comfort features and seamless connectivity. The model is also the largest in its class among C-segment sedans sold in Malaysia, which should translate into generous passenger space.
It has a 12.8-inch intelligent touch screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8.8-inch digital instrument panel, synthetic leather seats and a wireless phone charger.
Standard safety features include Stop and Go full speed adaptive cruise control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning and Intelligent High Beam Control.
Colour choices include Arctic White, Harbour Grey and Misty Blue. The interior comes in a black and grey combination. Pricing starts from RM100,000 for the Dynamic variant and RM115,800 for the Premium.
For early adopters, the first 800 customers will enjoy benefits worth up to RM6,288, depending on the chosen variant and housing type. These include complimentary wall chargers, rebates, or even a 12-month doorstep charging programme tailored for high-rise residents.
All buyers will also receive a V2L adapter, a Type 2 charging cable and a comprehensive warranty package — six years or 150,000 km for the vehicle, plus eight years or 160,000 km coverage for both the drive unit and the Blade battery.
BYD Sime Motors has been expanding rapidly in Malaysia. The brand already operates 37 outlets nationwide and is targeting 50 by the end of 2026. Since its entry into the market, over 20,000 units have been sold, underlining strong customer confidence and growing interest in EVs. With the launch of the SEAL 6 EV, the company expects this momentum to continue.
Bookings for the BYD SEAL 6 EV are now open across BYD showrooms in Malaysia.