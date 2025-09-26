BYD SEAL 6 EV Makes Global Debut in Malaysia

Malaysia has been chosen as the stage for the world’s first reveal of the BYD SEAL 6 EV, with BYD Sime Motors officially pulling the covers off the new model today. The launch not only introduces a fresh contender in the C-segment sedan market but also highlights Malaysia’s growing importance in BYD’s global strategy. The SEAL 6 EV arrives as the seventh model in BYD’s local line-up, sitting alongside popular choices like the Dolphin and Atto 3. Unlike its stablemates, the SEAL 6 EV is pitched as a more premium and dynamic sedan, aiming to combine modern design, advanced electric technology and day-to-day usability in a package that should appeal to a wide audience.

In Malaysia, the SEAL 6 is being promoted under the tagline “Precision. Passion. Aligned.” This reflects BYD’s intention to blend performance with refinement. For the first time, a BYD sedan is fitted with an all-new advanced suspension system featuring a dual ball-joint MacPherson strut at the front and a rear multi-link setup. Together with a rear-wheel drive configuration — rare in this segment — the car promises a sportier, more balanced feel, with improved weight distribution and a turning radius of just 5.5 metres.

The electric motor in the Premium variant delivers 214hp and 330Nm of torque, allowing the sedan to sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.5 seconds. Three driving modes are available, catering for both relaxed and spirited driving. The Dynamic variant produces 127hp and 220Nm of torque. The SEAL 6 features a 56.64 kWh BYD Blade Battery, which boasts an NEDC driving range of 485km.

The battery supports DC fast charging at up to 100 kW, allowing it to go from 30% to 80% in just 23 minutes. For slower charging, the onboard Type 2 AC system tops out at 6.67 kW. On top of that, it also comes with vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, delivering up to 3.7 kW to power external devices. At the same time, the SEAL 6 retains a strong emphasis on practicality, offering 24 storage compartments throughout the cabin and a combined cargo capacity of 525 litres.

Inside, the car is designed to rekindle the joy of driving, pairing a quiet cabin with premium comfort features and seamless connectivity. The model is also the largest in its class among C-segment sedans sold in Malaysia, which should translate into generous passenger space. It has a 12.8-inch intelligent touch screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8.8-inch digital instrument panel, synthetic leather seats and a wireless phone charger.

Standard safety features include Stop and Go full speed adaptive cruise control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning and Intelligent High Beam Control.