$!2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Priced at RM316k For American Market

THE 2025 HYUNDAI IONIQ 5 N emerges as a formidable all-wheel-drive contender, representing the first electric Hyundai model to receive the prestigious N treatment. With an impressive 641hp under its hood, this model redefines electric performance and elevates Hyundai’s standing in the electric vehicle market. Priced at $67,475 (RM316,086), it claims the title of the most expensive Hyundai vehicle available, offering compelling value for enthusiasts seeking track-worthy performance in an electric vehicle.

Distinguished from its counterparts, the Ioniq 5 N boasts exclusive features tailored for performance enthusiasts. Its potent electric powertrain, capable of producing up to 641hp with the N Grin Boost activated, promises exhilarating acceleration and dynamic performance. Enhanced Brembo brakes and wider Pirelli P Zero three-season tyres ensure optimal handling and control. Additionally, the Ioniq 5 N incorporates a larger 84.0-kWh battery pack, providing extended range and endurance for spirited driving.

The Ioniq 5 N introduces innovative functionalities designed to enhance the driving experience. A drift mode enables drivers to induce controlled oversteer, while the Torque Drift Kick system simulates a clutch dump, adding an element of excitement to cornering manoeuvres. The N e-Shift function mimics the sensation of an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, enhancing the feeling of engagement for enthusiasts. Moreover, the N Active Sound+ feature generates synthetic petrol-engine noises, adding an auditory dimension to the driving experience.

Within the Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Kia and Genesis, the Ioniq 5 N finds itself positioned among a range of high-performance electric vehicles. Kia offers the EV6 GT, boasting 576hp and priced at $62,975 (RM295,006), while Genesis introduces the luxury-focused GV60 Performance, featuring 483hp and priced at $70,900 (RM332,131). Positioned between these offerings, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N strikes a balance between performance and affordability, catering to discerning electric vehicle enthusiasts.

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N represents a significant milestone for Hyundai, marking its foray into high-performance electric vehicles. With its impressive power, innovative features, and competitive pricing, the Ioniq 5 N is poised to make waves in the electric vehicle market. Scheduled for release in the U.S. later this month, it promises to redefine expectations for electric performance and solidify Hyundai’s position as a leader in the electric vehicle segment.

Closer to home, Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) officially launched the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle (EV) back in 2022 with a starting price of RM199,888.