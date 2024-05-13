KL cops nab one more over petrol bomb attack

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested another man yesterday on suspicion of being involved in the petrol bomb attack at an entertainment centre here on Thursday (May 9) morning.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the arrest of the 28-year-old takes the total number of people detained so far to five.

“The man has been remanded for four days from today and police will also seek to extend the remand order, which ends tomorrow, for the four other men arrested earlier, aged between 25 and 28,” he said in a statement today.

Rusdi said all those arrested will be investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for committing mischief by fire or any explosive substance and Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

On Thursday (May 9), a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of the incident went viral on social media. The clips show four men on motorcycles throwing petrol bombs at the entertainment centre in Jalan Yap Kwan Seng.

On Friday (May 10), Rusdi said that police had recorded the statements from the premises owner and the entertainment centre manager to assist in the investigation.