SDAC-Ford Dominates Malaysian Pickup Market with Record Sales and Expansion

SIME DARBY AUTO CONNEXION-FORD (SDAC-Ford), the exclusive distributor of Ford vehicles in Malaysia, continues to assert its dominance in the pickup market, as evidenced by a series of achievements that underscore the brand’s robust performance throughout 2023, solidifying its position in the nation’s automotive industry.

In a remarkable feat, SDAC-Ford achieved record-high sales, with a staggering 8,858 units of the Ford Ranger and Ford Everest sold in 2023. This milestone reflects the growing trust and preference of Malaysian consumers for Ford vehicles, renowned for their exceptional performance, advanced technology, and superior quality.

Particularly, the Next-Gen Ford Ranger has garnered immense popularity within the Malaysian market since its launch, owing to its outstanding performance and unmatched quality. Notably, the Next-Gen Ranger Raptor 3.0L Petrol engine model, equipped with a potent V6 Twin Turbo engine delivering 397PS and 583Nm of torque, offers exhilarating driving experiences. Meanwhile, the recently launched Next-Gen Ranger Platinum model boasts sophisticated features that promise luxurious comfort and cutting-edge technology.

A pivotal factor contributing to SDAC-Ford’s success is its strategic expansion of the dealership network, aimed at elevating the Ford service experience. Last year, the company commenced the construction of the latest RM12 million Ford Signature dealership in Penang, situated strategically on Jalan Baru in Seberang Prai. Spanning an impressive 46,000 square feet, the state-of-the-art facility showcases a cutting-edge Ford 3S centre adhering to the latest Ford Signature Corporate Identity standards, featuring sixteen service bays and four vehicle display areas. Scheduled for full operation by the end of Quarter 2, 2024, this dealership promises to set new benchmarks in customer service and satisfaction.

In a strategic move to tap into the thriving pickup market of East Malaysia, SDAC-Ford significantly expanded its presence across the region. Recognising Sabah as the third-largest pickup market in the country, the company launched two key dealerships in the state, namely Ford Kota Kinabalu (Inanam), Boston Auto Dealership, and Ford Kota Kinabalu (Penampang), Rightpower Corporation.

Furthering its strategic expansion, SDAC-Ford inaugurated Ford Kota Samarahan, Jimisar Aruna dealership in October 2023, located in the UniVista Commercial Centre, Jalan UniVista Off Jalan Express Way in Kuching, Sarawak. Positioned near a major expressway for enhanced accessibility and within a bustling commercial center, this dealership strengthens the brand’s presence in East Malaysia. These developments bring the total number of Ford dealerships in East Malaysia to nine, and nationwide to thirty-eight, solidifying SDAC-Ford’s footprint across the region.

The accolades received further underscore Ford’s unparalleled capabilities and innovation, with the Next-Gen Ranger WildTrak clinching the prestigious Malaysia Car of the Year 2023 award for Best Truck and the Next-Gen Ranger Raptor 3.0L V6 Twin Turbo receiving an Honorable Mention. Additionally, the Ford Ranger secured various accolades including Carlist.my’s People’s Choice Award for the Best Pickup Truck 2023 and the Allianz DSF.my Vehicle of the Year (VOTY) Award 2023 for ‘Pick-up Truck of the Year,’ among others.