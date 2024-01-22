$!Stellantis Unveils STLA Large Platform For EV and ICE Cars

IN a move that signals Stellantis’ commitment to an electrified future, the automotive giant has revealed the STLA Large platform, set to underpin a range of midsize and large models. This platform, part of Stellantis’ flexible architectures for electric and internal combustion cars, promises impressive adjustability, powertrain flexibility, and performance capabilities.

The STLA Large platform is designed for D- and E-segment cars, crossovers, and SUVs, covering midsize to large vehicles. With lengths ranging from 4765mm to 5125mm and width from 1897mm to 2029mm, slightly bigger than a Peugeot 5008, the platform offers significant adjustability in overhangs, wheelbase, suspension placement, and powertrain arrangement.

Key features of the STLA Large platform include:

–Powertrain Flexibility: Supports front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive layouts with options for single- and dual-motor setups. Internal combustion engines are also available, either alone or as hybrids. Longitudinal or transverse engine placements are accommodated.

–Battery Packs: Options for battery packs with capacities between 85 and 118 kWh, available in 400- and 800-volt designs. Stellantis claims sedan-style vehicles on this platform could achieve a range of up to 804km.

–Future-Ready: Designed to easily accommodate future energy storage technologies, hinting at potential advancements in battery chemistries and solid-state batteries.

–Impressive Performance: Some models on the platform are expected to achieve 0-100km/h times in the 2-second range. Features like limited-slip differentials and wheel-end disconnects contribute to enhanced power delivery and reduced mechanical drag.