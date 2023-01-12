$!Tesla Cybertruck Set for Deliveries – Tri-Motor And Dual Motor Options

After multiple delays and heightened anticipation, Tesla is finally poised to commence deliveries of its long-awaited Cybertruck electric pickup. Despite CEO Elon Musk acknowledging production challenges for what he described as a “radical” product, the company is pushing forward with the delivery of its groundbreaking electric truck.

The Cybertruck, Tesla’s first new model in nearly four years, holds substantial importance for the company’s reputation as an innovator in the electric vehicle (EV) space. Facing a backdrop of softened EV demand and increasing competition, the Cybertruck is a crucial player in sustaining Tesla’s sales, although it is not expected to reach the same volume as the Models 3 and Y.

Elon Musk recently admitted to challenges surrounding the Cybertruck, cautioning that it would take between a year to 18 months before the vehicle becomes a significant contributor to the company’s cash flow. The starting price for the Cybertruck is $60,990 (RM284,7620), exceeding Musk’s 2019 estimate by over 50%, potentially appealing to select affluent buyers initially.

Designed with a shiny stainless steel exterior featuring flat planes and minimal curves, the Cybertruck draws inspiration from the 1977 James Bond movie “The Spy Who Loved Me,” particularly a car-turned-submarine. The production debut in Tesla’s Austin, Texas factory revealed some key specifications for the Cybertruck:

Powertrain The optional tri-motor powertrain in the “Cyberbeast” trim delivers a whopping 845hp, while the dual-motor AWD truck generates 600hp. The single-motor Cybertruck is scheduled for 2025, and power ratings for this variant are currently unavailable. The Cybertruck boasts a 0-100km/h time of 2.6 seconds and a quarter-mile time of less than 11 seconds. The 600hp dual-motor truck achieves 100km/h in 4.1 seconds, and the single-motor truck, with power figures yet to be revealed, is listed with a 100km/h time of 6.5 seconds. Elon Musk also disclosed the Cybertruck’s curb weight of 3,084kg during the debut event.

Range Estimated ranges have been updated since 2019. The dual-motor version currently boasts the longest range at 547km, followed closely by the Cyberbeast at 514km despite its substantial power increase. The single-motor truck is estimated to have a range of 402km.