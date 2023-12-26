$!Volvo Set To Launch the S90’s EV Successor – The ES90

VOLVO’s upcoming electric vehicle, the ES90, is set to replace the S90, marking the automaker’s commitment to electrification.

Built on the SPA2 platform, the mid-size luxury sedan will feature one or two electric motors and a substantial 111 kWh gross or 107 kWh net battery, providing a range of over 600km. The ES90 will be slightly larger than its internal combustion engine counterpart, measuring 4,999 mm in length, 1,945 mm in width, and 1,547 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,102 mm.

Internally known as Project V551, the all-wheel-drive ES90 is expected to weigh 2600kg, while the single-engine variant will weigh 2500kg.