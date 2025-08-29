Silent bullying just as harmful

IN light of recent developments and growing concerns about bullying in Malaysia, we must learn to recognise the signs of harm that are not immediately visible.

Bullying is often associated with physical violence, yet some of its most damaging forms leave no marks on the body.

Non-physical bullying, often referred to as silent bullying, can be equally cruel and destructive. It hides in plain sight, disguised as a joke, a whisper or a subtle gesture but its effects can endure far longer than any bruise.

Silent bullying may take the form of deliberate exclusion, where a group decides who is deemed worthy of friendship and who is not. It can be the spreading of gossip or rumours that slowly erode a person’s reputation.

It can also be the mocking of someone’s appearance, background or way of speaking, framed as harmless teasing.

It may also occur through non-verbal cues used to establish dominance, such as intimidating stares, dismissive gestures or deliberate ignoring, all intended to make another person feel powerless without crossing lines that would invite punishment.

Over time, such acts can chip away at a person’s self-esteem, sense of belonging and emotional well-being.

The harm caused by silent bullying is often harder to detect because it affects the heart and mind of the victim. It may surface as anxiety, withdrawal from social activities, declining school performance or a loss of interest in hobbies they once enjoyed.

Left unchecked, it can gradually weaken a young person’s confidence and leave lasting emotional scars.

For some, the strain can become overwhelming. Their voices grow quieter, their spirits diminish and in the most tragic situations they may resort to self-harm or even take their own lives.

This is why early recognition and timely intervention are essential. Parents, teachers and peers each play a vital role in breaking the cycle.

We must also reflect on our own children’s behaviour to ensure they are not engaging in silent bullying. Many may not realise the weight their words or actions carry.

By fostering empathy, respect and kindness from an early age, we can reduce the risk of such harm taking root. Bullying in any form is unacceptable and protecting children from visible and invisible harm must remain a shared responsibility.

Ivone Low Yi Wen

Chairperson

Beliawanis MCA