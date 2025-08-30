When pride feels like pressure

AUGUST usually paints Malaysia in stripes and stars. Cars sprout mini Jalur Gemilangs like festive feelers, shopfronts glow with patriotic bunting and offices quietly compete to see whose entrance looks the most Merdeka-ready. From highways to hawker stalls, the flag has always been everywhere.

This year, though, it feels different. The colours are there but not quite as loud. Drive around and you will notice fewer cars with little flags fluttering on their windows.

Even in housing areas, some gates and porches that once proudly carried the Jalur Gemilang now stand bare. It is as if the mood has mellowed, as if Malaysians are more hesitant about how – or even whether – to display their pride.

Part of it is practical. Times are hard, and not everyone wants to spend on decorations when groceries cost more and school fees loom. But there is something deeper too.

These days, flying the flag isn’t just a symbol of joy; it is a performance with rules – rules you may not even know until someone tells you that you have broken them.

Too small, too frayed, wrong proportions, wrong side up. Suddenly, your little act of patriotism could land you in a viral post, a police report or a stern lecture from someone who has memorised the “correct” dimensions of the Jalur Gemilang.

It is not that Malaysians don’t care. Most of us grew up with the flag. We saluted it every Monday morning, sweating in the school field while singing Negaraku. We coloured it in our exercise books, memorised what the crescent and stars stood for and stood tall when it was raised.

The Jalur Gemilang has always been part of our lives. But now, it feels like the flag has turned into a test – a pop quiz you didn’t know you were sitting for until you failed. An act that should unite us has become one that could embarrass us.

Imagine proudly tying a new flag to your gate, only to have your neighbour whisper, “Eh, you sure the blue part on top-ah?” You laugh it off but inside you are in panic mode. Should you take it down and double-check the guidelines, just in case? That fear is spreading. Some people are quietly deciding not to bother at all. “Later, I hang it wrong, people will scold me,” a neighbour shrugged. “Better don’t hang.”

Imagine that: it is Merdeka month and the flags stay folded in cupboards because Malaysians are scared of getting them “wrong”. This is the danger when love for a national symbol turns into compliance.

We may still fly the Jalur Gemilang but not out of joy. Instead, it is out of relief: “At least no one can say I did it wrong.” That kind of patriotism doesn’t grow roots; it withers the moment enforcement relaxes.

The truth is, most “mistakes” with the flag are not insults; they are accidents. The wind flips it, the sun bleaches it, someone hurriedly ties it before rushing to work.

Nobody wakes up thinking, “I want to disrespect Malaysia today”. Yet, the climate now makes every imperfection look suspicious, and that is sad. Because the flag should remind us of our best selves. It should be part of those everyday Malaysian moments – strangers helping push a stalled car in the rain, neighbours bringing food during floods, a hawker slipping you extra sambal with a grin: “We’re all Malaysians-lah.” That is the spirit the Jalur Gemilang should carry – solidarity, generosity and belonging.

Of course, we should treat the flag with care – replace torn ones, fly them properly and teach our children the right way. However, care should not be confused with fear. Patriotism doesn’t bloom under spot checks; it blooms when people feel proud without being told to be, when voices rise naturally for Negaraku, when the sight of the flag makes you smile instead of worry whether it passes inspection.

Now, in the last week of Merdeka month, the Jalur Gemilang still waves across cities and kampungs. But look closely: some of those flags are fading, some are missing and some remain folded away. It is a reminder that love for the country cannot be forced into neat lines or measured in centimetres.

At its best, the Jalur Gemilang is not about perfection; it is about us – messy, flawed but still standing together. If we forget that, we may win the battle for “proper flags” and lose the soul of Merdeka.

Hashini Kavishtri Kannan is the assistant news editor at theSun.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com