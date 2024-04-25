Implement health SOPs for school sporting events

I WAS heartbroken when I read about the tragic death of a 14-year-old secondary school student who collapsed just 50m away from the finishing line during a 7km cross-country run at his school in Kuala Pilah.

How could the parents allow an unhealthy child, who has been suffering from heart disease since 2016 and receiving medication from the National Heart Institute, to participate in such strenuous physical activity?

I am saddened, angered and frustrated by the tragic loss of a precious life, especially considering the efforts made by the school teacher to administer CPR and the ambulance and medical staff who tried their best to revive him. Despite their efforts, fate overruled their attempts.

In the 1960s and 1970s, during my active running days at the school level, my parents or guardians were required to inform the school authorities about our health status. Two weeks before any run, a doctor would examine our heartbeat and inquire about our health, with the physical education and sports teacher present. This process aimed to prevent any untoward incidents.

Running a 7km cross-country race is no easy feat, especially when competing against 700 students. The temptation to outpace your opponents, whether one is healthy or unfit, can be significant for any teenager. The desire to emerge as a winner is universal.

Our Education Ministry must implement clear standing operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure that parents are honest and transparent with school authorities regarding their children’s health.

All physical education teachers and coaches must hold certifications in CPR training, and it should be mandatory to have a doctor or registered nurse present at school athletic meets or sporting events.

Currently, all schools in the district are equipped with defibrillators, and administrators, school nurses, physical education teachers and coaches are trained to use them.

This is an additional layer of safety, with more teachers being trained and certified in CPR to handle emergencies that can occur at any time and in any place, ensuring that school authorities are proactively prepared. Such tragic incidents should never occur in any of our schools or workplaces.