True heroes of badminton

WE have to salute all the great sportspersons who have captivated the world with their mesmerising skills and superb performances.

However, it is also essential to acknowledge the remarkable resilience of athletes who have faced severe health challenges and yet continue to excel at the highest level of their sport.

One such inspiring individual is Chou Tien Chen, the Taiwanese badminton player, who bravely confronted colorectal cancer.

Chou promptly took action upon his diagnosis, undergoing surgery to address the ailment. Thanks to his swift response, he experienced a rapid recovery and continues to compete in badminton at the highest level, serving as a beacon of inspiration for others.

Next, we have badminton player Goh Jin Wei, hailing from our own backyard.

Due to her ongoing struggle with a stomach ailment, she underwent colectomy surgery in 2019.

With a disciplined diet and special training programme, she has been slowly, but surely getting to grips with the situation.

The Malaysian public should empathise with the ordeal she has undergone with her medical issues. They should rally around her, offering more compassion, and giving her all the moral support and encouragement to work her way back to the higher echelon of the game.

The much decorated women’s shuttler, Carolina Marin from Spain, is another individual that needs mentioning.

Carolina has undergone two anterior cruciate ligament operations on her knees. However, with a strong mind set and the desire to keep performing at the highest level, she has made a great comeback.

Many athletes would have given up but not Marin. She just won the All-England women’s singles title, which is a remarkable feat.

All these sports icons and many others are a constant source of inspiration and a beacon of hope to all sportspersons the world over.

Despite the odds stacked against them, they were able to overcome the challenges they faced with true grit.