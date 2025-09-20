Aaron-Wooi Yik crash out in China Masters semi-finals to Indian pair

NATIONAL men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik failed to advance to the final of the China Masters 2025 after losing to India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in Shenzhen today.

The world number two pair fell tamely to the tournament’s eighth seeds with a score of 17-21, 14-21 in just 41 minutes at the Shenzhen Arena.

This defeat marked Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s fifth victory over the Thai Open and Singapore Open champions this season.

The Indian pair now lead their head-to-head record with five wins from sixteen total meetings against the Malaysians.

Earlier, newly crowned world champions Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei put on a spirited performance to oust home favourites Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping.

They secured their place in the final with a hard-fought victory of 22-24, 21-19, 21-17 against the world number one Chinese pair.

Tang Jie and Ee Wei will face Thailand’s Decaphol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran in their bid to clinch the prestigious title. – Bernama