Alcaraz and Djokovic advance to US Open quarter-finals with straight-sets wins

CARLOS Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic powered into the US Open quarter-finals with commanding straight-sets victories on Sunday.

Spanish second seed Alcaraz defeated France’s Arthur Rinderknech 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 6-4 without dropping a set in the tournament so far.

“I think my style of tennis suits pretty well the energy here in New York,“ the 22-year-old said.

“The energy is special playing the day session, playing the night session. It doesn’t matter, people are always there. I love it and I think that’s why I play my best tennis here,“ he added.

Djokovic continued his pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam singles title with a dominant 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over unseeded German Jan-Lennard Struff.

“It definitely helps if you serve well. I think I had a great serving performance last round and also tonight,“ said Djokovic. “That helps make it easier on the court.”

Defending women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka maintained her impressive form with a straightforward 6-1, 6-4 victory over world number 95 Cristina Bucsa.

Sabalenka has now reached the quarter-finals or better at 12 consecutive Grand Slam tournaments.

“I’m super proud, I think that’s an incredible achievement,“ Sabalenka said.

“I think for me the key was balancing on and off-the-court life. I think I’ve done a great job on balancing really hard work and also great recovery and some fun time outside of tennis court. I think that’s been the key.”

Barbora Krejcikova produced a remarkable comeback against Taylor Townsend, saving eight match points before winning 1-6, 7-6 (15/13), 6-3.

“What a match,“ said Krejcikova, who revealed she had wondered if she would ever play tennis again after missing the opening months of the season with a back injury.

“I was sidelined for six months and didn’t know if I would ever play again. I’m super happy I can be here.” – AFP