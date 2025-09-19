Arsenal executive vice-chair Tim Lewis leaves club, Garlick named CEO

ARSENAL Football Club has announced a significant boardroom restructuring with Executive Vice-Chair Tim Lewis departing the Premier League organisation.

Managing Director Richard Garlick has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect as part of the leadership changes.

Lewis had been appointed Executive Vice-Chair in March 2023 after advising Kroenke Sports and Entertainment since 2007 and joining Arsenal’s board as Director in September 2020.

Garlick originally joined Arsenal in 2021 as Director of Football Operations before serving as Managing Director for the past year.

Arsenal Co-Chair Josh Kroenke stated that Garlick has made an enormous impact on all fronts as the club continues striving to win major trophies while maintaining financial sustainability.

Kroenke expressed gratitude for Lewis’s continued dedication and commitment to Arsenal during a period of transformational change for the club.

He emphasised that Lewis played a pivotal role in ensuring Arsenal remains in a great position to continue delivering their strategy and ambition to win major trophies.

Arsenal have finished runners-up in the last three Premier League seasons while enduring a 21-year league title drought.

The club recruited heavily during the close season by adding Swedish centre-forward Viktor Gyokeres that fans had long requested.

They further bolstered their attack with England internationals Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze while signing Spanish defender Cristhian Mosquera. – Reuters