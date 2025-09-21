Athletics gene testing here to stay, says World Athletics chief Coe

WORLD Athletics president Sebastian Coe has declared that gene testing for female athletes is a permanent fixture after its implementation at the world championships.

Coe described the testing for the SRY gene as a largely successful operation that achieved 100% compliance among competitors.

The test determines the presence of the Y chromosome, which is linked to male characteristics and affects eligibility for women’s events.

Athletes testing negative for the Y chromosome can compete in women’s world ranking competitions.

Those testing positive are restricted to non-world ranking women’s events or other categories.

Coe stated that the SRY test was absolutely the right thing to do to protect the female category in sport.

He emphasised that organisations must take practical action rather than offer warm words on fairness.

Athletics has long faced complex eligibility questions regarding biological advantages.

World Athletics bans transgender women who underwent male puberty from women’s events.

Women with differences of sex development must medicate to lower high testosterone levels.

The federation described its gene test as extremely accurate with minimal false results.

Coe confirmed it is a one-off test that athletes complete once in their career.

He addressed data security concerns by explaining that only Y chromosome presence was checked.

All genetic data was destroyed after validation of the test results.

Coe reported overwhelming support from women athletes and member federations for the testing programme.

He expressed gratitude for the cooperation that enabled full testing compliance. – AFP