Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez sidelined for three weeks with muscle injury

BARCELONA midfielder Fermin Lopez will be unavailable for approximately three weeks after sustaining a leg muscle injury.

The 22-year-old Spain international suffered the injury during the latter stages of Sunday’s 3-0 LaLiga victory over Getafe.

Lopez had entered the match as a second-half substitute before picking up the problem.

Barcelona confirmed the diagnosis on social media platform X, stating the player has an iliopsoas muscle injury in his left leg.

The young midfielder recently impressed by scoring twice in Barcelona’s 6-0 away win against Valencia earlier this month.

The reigning champions currently sit two points behind league leaders Real Madrid in the standings.

Barcelona’s next fixture is an away match against Oviedo on Thursday. – Reuters