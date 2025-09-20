Beatrice Chebet beats Faith Kipyegon in 5,000m world title sprint finish

BEATRICE CHEBET outsprinted fellow Kenyan Faith Kipyegon in a stunning finish to win the women’s 5,000 metres world title on Saturday.

The victory completed a 5,000-10,000 double in Tokyo for Chebet, matching her Olympic haul from last year.

The world record holder’s winning time of 14 minutes 54.36 seconds completed her set of global distance titles.

Her triumph denied 1,500m champion Kipyegon a double of her own at these championships.

Given Chebet’s devastating kick, Kipyegon might feel she made her break to the front on the last lap a bit early.

Kipyegon had to settle for silver with a time of 14 minutes 55.07 seconds.

Bronze went to Nadia Battocletti in 14 minutes 55.42 seconds to complete a sensational championships for the Italian.

Battocletti had previously won silver in the 10,000m behind Chebet. – Reuters