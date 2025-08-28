Champions League final kick-off time moved to 6pm in Budapest

UEFA has announced that this season’s Champions League final in Budapest will kick off at 6:00 pm local time instead of 9:00 pm to enhance the matchday experience.

The 2026 final will take place at the Puskas Arena on Saturday, 30 May.

Ronan Evain, executive director for Football Supporters Europe, stated that “An earlier kick-off makes day trips more feasible, reduces travel stress, and allows fans to enjoy the occasion without worrying about late-night logistics.”

Unlike the Europa League and Conference League finals which are played midweek, the Champions League final has been held on Saturdays since 2010.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin explained that “While a 21:00 CET kick-off is well suited for midweek matches, an earlier kick-off on a Saturday for the final means an earlier finish -- regardless of extra time or penalties.”

Paris Saint-Germain claimed their first European Cup title in last season’s final with a 5:0 victory over Inter Milan in Munich. – AFP