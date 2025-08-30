Chelsea beat Fulham 2-0 amid VAR controversy in Premier League clash

CHELSEA secured a controversial 2-0 victory over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday after two major VAR decisions went against the visitors.

Fulham were harshly denied a first half opener when Josh King’s strike was ruled out after VAR deemed Rodrigo Muniz’s accidental collision with Trevoh Chalobah was a foul.

Chelsea took the lead beyond the scheduled eight minutes of stoppage-time at the end of the first half through Joao Pedro’s close-range header.

The home side’s second goal was also VAR-influenced as Ryan Sessegnon was adjudged to have handled a cross, leading to Enzo Fernandez converting from the penalty spot.

Fulham boss Marco Silva was left seething on the touchline after both contentious decisions went against his team at Stamford Bridge.

The victory extended Chelsea’s unbeaten start to three Premier League games after drawing with Crystal Palace and routing West Ham 5-1.

Alejandro Garnacho watched from the stands after the Argentine winger travelled to Chelsea’s training ground on Friday to finalise his move from Manchester United.

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is set for a loan switch to Bayern Munich while Christopher Nkunku signed for AC Milan on Saturday.

Liam Delap, leading Chelsea’s overhauled attack, lasted less than fifteen minutes before he was forced off after appearing to pull his hamstring.

The striker’s exit was another blow for manager Enzo Maresca after Blues forward Cole Palmer was sidelined by a groin injury.

King thought he had broken the deadlock with his first professional goal in the 21st minute when he accelerated away from the Chelsea defence and slotted low past Robert Sanchez.

Referee Rob Jones disallowed the goal for a careless challenge after consulting the pitchside monitor to review Muniz’s contact with Chalobah’s foot.

Silva exploded at that explanation and berated the fourth official in a furious rant on the touchline.

Teenager Tyrique George, on for the injured Delap, almost made the breakthrough on the stroke of half-time with a close-range effort that Bernd Leno saved.

From the resulting corner, Chelsea took the lead in the ninth minute of what should have been eight minutes of stoppage-time through Pedro’s header.

Silva was seething again over the costly additional seconds added on and tried in vain to confront Jones when the half-time whistle blew.

There was more VAR angst for Silva and Fulham in the 56th minute when Sessegnon’s arm was away from his body when he blocked Chalobah’s cross in the area.

The penalty was only awarded after VAR ruled Pedro’s challenge on Joachim Anderson and a potential handball by the Brazilian in the build-up were not fouls.

Fernandez ignored the fuss to stroke home the spot-kick, leaving Silva fuming once more as Fulham’s fans chanted about the referee. – AFP