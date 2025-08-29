Daniil Medvedev fined $42,500 for US Open meltdown against Bonzi

DANIIL MEDVEDEV has been fined forty two thousand five hundred dollars following his meltdown during Sunday’s stormy first round defeat to France’s Benjamin Bonzi.

Tournament organisers confirmed the Russian player received a thirty thousand dollar penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

He received an additional twelve thousand five hundred dollar fine for racquet abuse.

The total fine represents approximately forty percent of the one hundred ten thousand dollars Medvedev earned for his first round appearance at Flushing Meadows.

The fiery twenty nine year old Russian erupted during the third set when Bonzi was preparing to serve for the match.

A photographer mistakenly wandered onto the court, prompting chair umpire Greg Allensworth to award Bonzi a first serve.

Medvedev raced across the court to remonstrate with Allensworth, accusing the official of wanting to end the match early.

The Russian then turned to the crowd, encouraging them to vent their displeasure at the umpire.

This confrontation led to a six minute delay before Bonzi could finally serve.

The Frenchman was subsequently broken but recovered to clinch a six three, seven five, six seven, zero six, six four victory.

Medvedev’s final act was to violently smash his racquet in anger following the loss. – AFP