Djed Spence becomes first Muslim to play for England national team

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR defender Djed Spence created history on Tuesday by becoming the first Muslim player to earn a senior cap for England’s national football team.

The 25-year-old entered as a 69th-minute substitute during England’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying victory against Serbia in Belgrade.

Spence expressed surprise upon learning he had broken new ground for British Muslims in international football.

The London-born defender described the milestone as both a personal blessing and an opportunity to inspire young Muslim athletes worldwide.

His appearance represents a significant moment for British Muslims, who remain underrepresented in English professional football despite comprising 6% of the population.

Ebadur Rahman of Nujum Sports noted Spence now carries the responsibility of representing both England and Muslim communities globally as a barrier-breaking role model.

Spence began his professional career with Middlesbrough before joining Tottenham in 2022 following several loan spells.

His journey to becoming an England international included last season’s Europa League final victory with Tottenham.

Yunus Lunat, a former FA race equality advisor, highlighted the significance of this breakthrough after decades without Muslim representation in the England squad.

Spence described his debut as an emotional moment reflecting on his challenging journey to international recognition.

The defender attributed his success to divine grace while encouraging young athletes to maintain faith regardless of their religious background. – Reuters