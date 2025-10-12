Evo esports championship debuts in Europe with Nice tournament

Gamers from around the world gathered in the French Riviera for the inaugural European edition of the Evolution Championship Series.

Players and fans of popular fighting games like Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter filled a large exhibition space in Nice over the weekend.

Julien Thomas, a top French Street Fighter 6 competitor, described the event as a golden opportunity to test skills against global adversaries.

The US-based Evo tournament celebrated its 29-year history by hosting its first-ever European competition.

Approximately 5,000 competitors from 93 countries registered to participate in Evo France.

Bandai Namco esports manager Florent Gay noted that players had long awaited this historic European tournament debut.

Competitors battled for a prize pool of 100,000 euros equivalent to $116,000.

The ultimate reward for the champion was qualification for March’s Capcom Cup 12 in Tokyo featuring a $1.2 million prize.

Players faced knockout rounds throughout the tournament with the top eight advancing to Sunday’s main stage.

French competitor Nahil “Pepito” Gassim expressed disappointment after losing to a top Chinese player in the sixth round.

Gassim emphasized that winning Evo represents becoming a gaming legend and securing the ultimate trophy.

Evo France organizer Bertrand Amar compared the event to the Olympics of fighting video games.

Amar confirmed planning has already begun for Evo France’s second edition in Nice next year. – AFP