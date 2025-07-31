Ex-NBA star Gilbert Arenas arrested for illegal poker games in LA

FORMER NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas was arrested on Wednesday alongside five others for allegedly hosting illegal high-stakes poker games at his mansion in Los Angeles. Federal prosecutors revealed that the 43-year-old ex-Washington Wizards player rented his Encino property to run the underground gambling operation between September 2021 and July 2022.

According to the indictment, the gatherings included young women who were tipped to serve drinks, provide massages, and offer companionship to players. Arenas faces charges of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, operating an illegal gambling business, and making false statements to federal investigators.

He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment and was released on a $50,000 bond. A trial date has been set for September 23. Among those arrested was 49-year-old Yevgeni Gershman, described as a suspected organized crime figure from Israel.

The indictment alleges that Arenas’ associate, Arthur Kats, helped organize the games by recruiting participants and collecting rent. The illegal “Pot Limit Omaha” poker games reportedly charged players a “rake,“ either as a percentage of the pot or a fee per hand. Servers were allegedly required to share tips with the organizers, who also provided chefs, valets, and armed guards.

Text messages between Arenas and Kats were included in the indictment, with one showing a poker table labeled “ARENAS POKER CLUB” and an image of a basketball player wearing an Arenas jersey. If convicted, the defendants could face up to five years in federal prison per charge.

Arenas, a three-time NBA All-Star, last played in the league in 2012 before joining China’s Shanghai Sharks. His career was marred by controversy, including a 2009 incident where he and teammate Javaris Crittenton brought guns into the locker room following a dispute over a card game. Arenas later pleaded guilty to felony gun possession and was suspended for 50 games. - AFP