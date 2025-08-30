Flick hopeful Barcelona’s Lopez will stay amid Chelsea transfer links

BARCELONA coach Hansi Flick expressed confidence that midfielder Fermin Lopez would remain at the club despite reported interest from Chelsea.

Spanish media reports suggest the 22 year old is considering leaving the club where he developed before making his debut in the 2023/24 campaign.

Flick acknowledged he could not be certain about Lopez’s future amid the transfer speculation.

“I spoke with him, I am convinced that he will stay, but in the end I don’t know what happens we have to wait -- I am really happy when the market is closed,“ Flick told a news conference.

The German coach revealed their private conversation remained confidential between them.

“I told him my opinion, but it’s between him and me.”

Flick noted that external influences often play a role in such decisions.

“Sometimes players have other thoughts -- around the players are also a lot of people, who know maybe more than we know.”

He emphasized focusing on his team while acknowledging the business aspects of football.

“In the end it’s a big business, I have to focus on my team (and) I am really happy Fermin plays for Barca.”

Flick highlighted Lopez’s importance to Barcelona’s title defence and Champions League ambitions.

“He’s a really important player for us, he showed that last season, his style is different to other players, he can help us a lot.”

Lopez scored eight goals in 46 appearances last season as Barcelona won a domestic treble.

Barcelona received disappointing news ahead of Sunday’s La Liga match at Rayo Vallecano as Gavi withdrew with knee discomfort.

Flick confirmed the Spaniard would miss Spain’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers but might return for Barcelona’s mid-September match against Valencia.

“This is our plan, that he’s back for Valencia, but we have to see.”

The coach provided a positive update on Gavi’s recovery progress.

“From yesterday to today, it’s much better.” – AFP