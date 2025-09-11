Former France goalkeeper Steve Mandanda retires from club football

FORMER France international goalkeeper Steve Mandanda has announced his retirement from professional football.

The 40-year-old World Cup winner confirmed his decision after his contract with Ligue 1 club Rennes expired in July.

Mandanda revealed he received several offers but ultimately chose to end his playing career after careful consideration.

Born in Kinshasa, he moved to France as a child and began his professional journey with Le Havre in Ligue 2.

His career breakthrough came during his first season with Marseille in the 2007-2008 campaign.

Mandanda spent 14 seasons with Marseille, winning six trophies including the Ligue 1 title under Didier Deschamps in 2010.

He earned his first French national team cap in May 2008 under coach Raymond Domenech.

The goalkeeper established himself as a starter before eventually becoming Hugo Lloris’ long-term backup.

Mandanda moved to Crystal Palace in 2016 but returned to Marseille after one season in England.

He participated in major tournaments including the Euro 2016 final and the 2022 World Cup final.

Mandanda was part of France’s World Cup-winning squad in Russia during 2018.

He announced his international retirement in January 2023 before concluding his club career this year. – AFP