Frenkie de Jong injury rules him out of Barcelona’s Valencia match

FRENKIE de Jong is expected to miss Barcelona’s upcoming home match against Valencia due to a groin injury sustained while playing for the Netherlands.

The midfielder limped off late in Thursday’s 1-1 World Cup qualifier draw with Poland and missed the Netherlands’ subsequent 3-2 victory in Lithuania on Sunday.

Barcelona confirmed the injury in an official statement on their website, describing it as a slight injury to the external obturator muscle in his right leg.

The club noted that his recovery progress would determine his availability for future matches.

This injury likely rules the 28-year-old out of at least Sunday’s encounter with Valencia after he started two of Barcelona’s first three league games before the international break.

The Dutch national team currently top their World Cup qualifying group with 10 points after four of eight matches.

Barcelona sit two points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao ahead of this weekend’s fourth round of matches.

The Catalan club faces additional selection concerns with midfielder Gavi being rested and potentially requiring knee surgery.

Left-back Alejandro Balde is also nursing a biceps problem in the Barcelona treatment room.

Barcelona confronts further complications with their revamped Camp Nou stadium remaining unlicensed for reopening.

Their temporary home at the former Olympic Stadium at Montjuic is hosting a Post Malone concert this weekend.

The club may therefore be forced to play at their 6,000-capacity training ground, though the Estadi Johan Cruyff currently lacks VAR facilities. – AFP