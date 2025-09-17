Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey pleads not guilty to rape and assault charges

GHANAIAN international footballer Thomas Partey has pleaded not guilty to multiple sexual offence charges involving three women.

The 32-year-old Villarreal midfielder faces five counts of rape and one charge of sexual assault dating back to his time with Arsenal between 2021 and 2022.

Partey appeared at Southwark Crown Court where he confirmed his personal details before denying all charges during a brief hearing.

Judge Christopher Hehir scheduled the trial for November 2, 2026, acknowledging the significant backlog in crown court cases across the United Kingdom.

The court granted Partey bail under the same conditions from his previous hearing, prohibiting contact with any of the three alleged victims and requiring notification of address changes or international travel plans.

Partey’s court appearance followed his participation in Villarreal’s 1-0 Champions League defeat against Tottenham in London just one day earlier.

The midfielder joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 in a transfer deal valued at approximately £45 million (RM261 million).

He made 52 appearances for Arsenal last season, scoring four goals, and totalled 167 games with nine goals during his tenure with the North London club.

Partey’s contract with Arsenal expired at the end of June, and he joined Spanish side Villarreal last month.

An Arsenal spokesperson previously stated that the club cannot comment on the case due to ongoing legal proceedings following the player’s departure.

The Ghana international has earned over 50 caps for his national team throughout his professional career. – AFP