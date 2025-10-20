Haaland, Kane and Mbappe battle to be Europe’s best marksmen

ERLING Haaland, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe are all scoring at better than a goal-a-game rates in a blistering start to the season from Europe’s top three marksmen.

The trio are already battling at the top of the charts to be the Champions League’s top scorer ahead of their return to European action this week.

They are also making the early running in a World Cup campaign for next year’s Ballon d’Or award.

Erling Haaland leads the way with 23 goals in 13 games to haul Manchester City back into contention for the Premier League.

The Norwegian striker has also fired his country to the brink of their first World Cup since 1998.

Haaland has failed to find the net only once this season and has scored in all of his last 11 matches.

The 25-year-old scored twice against Everton on Saturday to take his Premier League tally for the campaign to 11 goals.

Haaland now boasts the three quickest occasions any Premier League player has reached 10 goals in a season.

Premier League’s all-time top goalscorer Alan Shearer described Haaland as almost perfect for a centre-forward.

Harry Kane headed in his 22nd goal of the season to put Bayern Munich on course for victory against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

The England captain has three goals in as many games for his country during their flawless World Cup qualifying campaign.

Kane has racked up incredible numbers since swapping his homeland for Bayern Munich in 2023.

The 32-year-old has 104 goals in 107 games for the German giants, including 19 in 11 at club level this season.

Bayern already look set to defend their Bundesliga title, making a first ever Champions League crown for Kane even more of a priority.

Kylian Mbappe’s frustrating first few months following his dream move to Real Madrid are now long forgotten.

The Frenchman racked up 44 goals in 59 games across all competitions last season for the Spanish club.

Mbappe has been Real Madrid’s key player during the opening weeks of the current season.

The 26-year-old has 15 goals in 11 matches between La Liga and the Champions League so far.

He is the Spanish top flight’s leading goalscorer with 10 goals, while netting five goals in just two Champions League appearances.

Mbappe has also netted three times for France this season in three international appearances.

In only one of 14 appearances for club and country this season has Mbappe failed to find the net.

Mbappe has finished as his league’s top scorer in each of the last seven consecutive seasons. – AFP