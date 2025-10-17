Harimau Malaya climbs to 118th in FIFA world football rankings

THE national men’s football squad has successfully broken into the world’s top 120 teams after moving up to 118th position in the latest International Football Federation rankings.

Based on the latest update today, Harimau Malaya successfully accumulated 1,161.53 points, climbing five spots from the 123rd position last month.

This achievement was driven by the squad, coached by Peter Cklamovski, recording two stylish victories over Laos in the recent 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Among Southeast Asian countries, Malaysia is now the third best-ranked, behind Thailand and Vietnam, and has also surpassed Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Euro 2024 champions Spain remain at the top of the world rankings, followed by Argentina in second place and France in third.

The next FIFA ranking update is scheduled for November 21. – Bernama