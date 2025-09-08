Harimau Muda must stay confident against Thailand in AFC qualifier

NATIONAL Under-23 head coach Nafuzi Zain has called for his players to maintain high confidence levels during their crucial final Group F match against Thailand.

The Harimau Muda face Thailand tomorrow in Pathum Thani for their 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers decider, needing victory to secure qualification as one of the four best runners-up.

Nafuzi emphasised the importance of sustaining the positive momentum shown in their previous matches while avoiding excessive respect for their opponents.

He stated that both teams require three points for different objectives, with Malaysia needing victory to advance while a draw would eliminate them from contention.

The coach expressed his hope that players would approach the match without fear or nervousness, replicating their confident performances from the first two group games.

Nafuzi acknowledged Thailand’s strength as a footballing nation with quality players who will provide significant competition for his squad.

He noted Thailand’s impressive performances in their opening two matches, recognising the additional challenge of facing the host nation on their home ground.

The 46-year-old coach stressed the importance of belief and adherence to tactical plans rather than showing apprehension against strong opposition.

Malaysia began their campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Lebanon before responding with an emphatic 7-0 victory over Mongolia.

Thailand currently leads Group F with four points, level with second-placed Lebanon, while Malaysia sits third with three points and Mongolia remains pointless at the bottom.

Only the eleven group winners and four best runners-up will progress to the final tournament in Saudi Arabia next January.

Malaysia has qualified for the previous two AFC U-23 Asian Cup tournaments in 2022 and 2024, with their best performance being a quarter-final appearance in the 2018 China edition. – Bernama