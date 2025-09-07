Jacob Bethell scores maiden ODI century for England against South Africa

ENGLAND all-rounder Jacob Bethell smashed his maiden professional century with a sublime 110 runs in the third one-day international against South Africa on Sunday.

The 21-year-old’s vibrant innings featured 13 fours and three sixes, showcasing why England have fast-tracked him across all formats.

Bethell easily surpassed his previous career-best score of 96 from a Test match against New Zealand in 2024.

Wreathed in smiles as he hugged Joe Root to celebrate his milestone, Bethell proved his point in emphatic fashion after admitting he should have played more cricket this summer to maintain form.

Before this innings, Bethell had faced only 387 balls this summer compared to 1,480 in 2024. The young all-rounder, set to become England’s youngest ODI captain in the upcoming series against Ireland, had made just six and five in his two Test innings against India earlier.

He fell for one in the series opener against South Africa at Headingley but hit 58 from 40 balls at Lord’s before maintaining that form with an even more dynamic display on Sunday.

While Bethell represents England’s future, the relentless Joe Root is their present, with the batsman’s exquisitely-paced 100 bringing his 19th ODI century.

South Africa had won the toss and opted to bowl first while chasing a series clean-sweep after winning the opening match by seven wickets and securing a five-run victory at Lord’s on Thursday.

Opener Jamie Smith survived an embarrassing drop by Matthew Breetzke to produce a dashing innings of 62 from 48 balls.

Bethell reached 44 when he was dropped by Nandre Burger at mid-on, while Root strolled to his 44th ODI half-century and 172nd in all formats.

Bethell stole the spotlight with his dazzling array of shots, unfurling a sumptuous drive to the boundary off Burger to celebrate his maiden hundred in just 76 balls, making it England’s third fastest against South Africa in ODIs.

His partnership with Root reached 182 runs before Bethell was stumped off Keshav Maharaj.

Aided by Jos Buttler’s 62 not out from 32 balls, Root marched to his own century to ensure England didn’t waste Bethell’s barrage, setting a formidable total of 414-5. – AFP