Japan beat Spain 29-21 in Women’s Rugby World Cup final pool match

JAPAN overturned a nine-point half-time deficit to beat Spain 29-21 in their final Women’s Rugby World Cup pool match on Sunday.

Both teams were seeking their first tournament victory after earlier defeats by world champions New Zealand and Ireland ended their quarter-final hopes from Pool C.

Japan opened the scoring through Sora Nishimura’s sixth-minute try before Spain responded with tries from Cristina Blanco Herrera and Monica Castelo to lead 14-5 at the break.

A rejuvenated Japan scored three tries within 16 minutes during the second half while Spain lost Anne Fernandez de Corres to a yellow card.

Japan extended their lead through Jennifer Nduka’s try before Spain had the final say with Victoria Rosell Martinez’s score after Claudia Pena’s impressive burst and offload.

Japan coach Lesley McKenzie expressed pride in her team’s second-half regrouping effort.

She explained that she instructed her players to collect all the positives from the first half and maintain patience for second-half rewards.

McKenzie noted her team controlled territory and possession but showed impatience initially before having faith in their process.

Spain coach Juan Gonzalez described the match as very hard and acknowledged his team’s poor second-half performance.

He congratulated the Japanese team for their excellent performance in the comeback victory.

All four quarter-final places from Sunday’s half of the draw were decided before the final round of pool matches.

Ireland aimed to repeat last year’s shock WXV victory over world champions New Zealand in their final pool encounter.

South Africa reached the quarter-finals for the first time and prepared to meet France in Pool D.

Italy and Brazil both sought to conclude their World Cup campaigns with victory in Northampton. – AFP