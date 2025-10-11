Kedah football legend Hussin Jaafar passes away at age 60

LEGENDARY Kedah football striker Hussin Jaafar from the 1980s and 1990s has passed away at age 60.

He died at Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru yesterday.

Kedah committee chairman Radhi Mat Din announced the news through his Facebook post.

Radhi confirmed Hussin would be buried at Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Mosque in Anak Bukit after Zohor prayers today.

The body has arrived at his residence in Taman Aman, Anak Bukit for final preparations.

Hussin was a legendary striker who represented Kedah during their golden era.

He helped the Hijau Kuning squad reach the Malaysia Cup final for four consecutive years from 1987.

Kedah emerged as Malaysia Cup champions in 1990 under his contribution.

The team defeated Singapore 3-1 in the 1990 final to claim the trophy. Hussin scored the first goal that led Kedah to their Malaysia Cup victory in 1990.

His Kedah teammates included Lee Kin Hong, V. Sundramoorthy, and Rincic Bratislav.

Other notable contemporaries were Tan Cheng Hoe and Naina Mohammed.

Radhi expressed condolences to Hussin’s family and friends. He prayed for Allah to place Hussin among the righteous believers.

The football community mourns the loss of this Kedah sporting icon. – Bernama