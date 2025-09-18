Kipyegon and Chebet set for 5,000m world championship final clash

WORLD champions Faith Kipyegon and Beatrice Chebet will face each other in the 5,000m final for a chance to achieve a championship double.

The Kenyan athletes both advanced comfortably through their heats at the National Stadium on Thursday.

This marks their first head-to-head race since last year’s Paris Olympic Games.

Kipyegon expressed satisfaction with her season-best performance in the heat.

She confirmed her full recovery from winning the 1,500m world title earlier in the week.

Chebet holds the world record for the 5,000m with a stunning time of 13 minutes and 58.06 seconds.

She aims to complete her collection of world championship medals after previously winning silver and bronze.

Kipyegon took silver behind Chebet in their last Olympic encounter in this event.

They will receive strong support from Kenyan teammate Agnes Ngetich, the third-fastest woman in history.

Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay, the 2022 world 5,000m champion, also qualified for the final.

Tsegay praised Kipyegon’s extraordinary achievements in breaking the 1,500m world record multiple times.

She described the final field as exceptionally strong and completely open for competition.

The highly anticipated 5,000m final will take place on Saturday. – AFP