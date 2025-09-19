Lewis Hamilton sells car collection for art after F1 switch to Ferrari

FERRARI driver Lewis Hamilton has confirmed selling his entire multi-million dollar car collection to focus more on art appreciation.

The seven-time Formula One world champion made this revelation during a press conference at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Thursday.

Hamilton stated he no longer owns any vehicles from his previous collection of limited edition Ferraris, Mercedes, and McLarens.

“I don’t have any cars any more,“ Hamilton told reporters. “I got rid of all my cars. I’m more into art nowadays.”

The British racing icon mentioned that if he were to acquire another vehicle, it would be the Ferrari F40, which he considers “a nice piece of art.”

Hamilton was previously photographed alongside an F40 at Ferrari’s Fiorano test track following his January move from Mercedes.

The 40-year-old vegan has consistently advocated for environmental causes throughout his career.

He began reducing his car collection in 2019, transitioning to hybrid and electric vehicles while also selling his private jet.

“I don’t drive any of the cars that I own any more,“ Hamilton said in 2020 while still with Mercedes. “I only drive my (electric Mercedes) EQC.” – Reuters