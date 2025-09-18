Lionel Messi agrees contract extension with Inter Miami beyond 2026

MIAMI: Inter Miami and Lionel Messi have agreed to extend the Argentine superstar’s contract to remain in Major League Soccer beyond next year’s World Cup.

A source close to the club confirmed the contract extension would ensure the 38-year-old remains in competitive action until and after the 2026 World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The tournament begins on June 11 with the final scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium.

Messi’s previous deal was due to expire at the end of this year following the 2025 MLS season.

An official announcement is expected within the next two weeks according to the source contacted late Wednesday.

This development could mean Messi ends his legendary career in Major League Soccer.

Messi moved to Inter Miami in 2023 after an unhappy stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

The majority of his stellar career was spent at Barcelona where he played from 2004 to 2021 after coming through the youth system.

He won the La Liga title 10 times and lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy on four occasions during his Barcelona tenure.

In 2022 he led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar and has expressed a desire to try to retain the trophy next year.

Messi has scored 114 international goals and won the Copa America twice with Argentina in 2021 and 2024.

He could play at a sixth World Cup next year which would set a new all-time record.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is just three goals short of Miroslav Klose’s record of 16 career World Cup goals.

Argentina comfortably booked their spot at next year’s finals finishing nine points clear at the top of the South American qualifying table.

Messi finished as the top scorer with eight goals including a brace in what may have been his last competitive match on home soil against Venezuela two weeks ago.

He was named the MLS Most Valuable Player in the 2024 season despite Inter Miami’s playoff elimination.

In 2025 he became the fastest player to reach 40 goals in MLS history.

Inter Miami currently sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference and are well-positioned for playoff qualification.

The team has multiple games in hand on most rivals due to their participation in the Club World Cup.

They suffered a 4-0 thrashing in the last 16 of that tournament against Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi’s side were also well beaten in the Leagues Cup final earlier this month losing 3-0 to Seattle Sounders. – AFP