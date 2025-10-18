MACC confirms no investigation yet in FAM heritage player case

THE Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has not opened any investigation paper regarding allegations of document falsification in the registration of seven heritage players by the Football Association of Malaysia.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki stated this is because the case is viewed as a technical issue between FAM and FIFA.

He added that the commission will leave it to the national football governing body to resolve the issue.

“So, it’s up to FIFA whether they will consider or not the appeal submitted by FAM.”

“But, for now, the MACC will not investigate this case as it’s more about FIFA’s action.”

“We have also taken into account the verification made by the Home Ministry in connection with the seven heritage players,“ he told reporters after the award ceremony for the Anti-Corruption Student Volunteer Corps Cadets at Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin here today.

The media had previously reported that FAM and seven heritage players were penalised by FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee after being found guilty of violating Article 22 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code related to document falsification.

The seven players are Gabriel Felipe Arrocha, Facundo Garces, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, Joao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal and Hector Hevel. – Bernama