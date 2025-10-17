Malaysia aims to become regional hub for sports technology and innovation

MALAYSIA aims to become a regional hub for sports technology and innovation where young people can transform passion into careers and creativity into enterprise.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi revealed the global sports industry is projected to grow by 54.5% from 388.2 billion US dollars in 2020 to an estimated 600 billion US dollars by 2025.

This expansion reflects a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate of approximately 9.1% worldwide.

Malaysia’s sports sector demonstrated exceptional momentum by recording remarkable 12.1% year-on-year growth when valued at 4.17 billion US dollars in 2022.

This achievement signals Malaysia’s emergence as a key player in ASEAN where sports serve as both a unifying force and catalyst for innovation.

Ahmad Zahid delivered these remarks during his speech at the ASEAN Sports Industry Expo 2025 here today.

He added that ASEAN’s combined population of over 680 million people holds immense potential to become the next global hub for sports economy.

The comprehensive value chain spans sports tourism, wellness, talent development, high-value manufacturing, marketing, digital innovation, and professional services.

The global sports technology market worth 11.7 billion US dollars in 2020 will grow rapidly through innovations including IoT, data analytics, and smart infrastructure.

Malaysia must not only follow these trends but help lead them through initiatives like the Sports Technology Sandbox and National Sports Technology Centre of Excellence.

The country will strengthen sports science, medicine, and nutrition to support athletes holistically for smarter and safer competition.

Ahmad Zahid also highlighted that the sports industry opens new horizons for high-value youth employment.

Technical and Vocational Education and Training prepares a generation to design, manage, and innovate within the sports economy. – Bernama