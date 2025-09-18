Malaysia climbs to 123rd in FIFA rankings with two friendly wins

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian national men’s football team has climbed two positions to 123rd in the latest FIFA world rankings.

Harimau Malaya now holds 1,148.23 points following their recent international friendly successes.

Coach Peter Cklamovski’s squad secured a 2-1 victory over Singapore on September 4 before defeating higher-ranked Palestine 1-0 on September 8.

Malaysia currently ranks as the fourth-best team in Southeast Asia behind Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

Spain claimed the top global ranking after their Euro 2024 triumph, followed by France and Argentina.

The next FIFA ranking update will occur on October 23 ahead of Malaysia’s Asian Cup qualifiers.

Malaysia faces Laos in Vientiane on October 9 before hosting the return match on October 14 for their 2027 Asian Cup qualification campaign. – Bernama