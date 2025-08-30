Malaysia hockey team beats South Korea 4-1 to reach Asia Cup Super Four

MALAYSIA secured their place in the Super Four round of the 2025 Men’s Hockey Asia Cup with a commanding 4-1 comeback victory over South Korea today.

The Speedy Tigers delivered another impressive performance at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in India, overcoming an early deficit to claim their second consecutive win.

South Korea took the lead in just the second minute through a field goal by Jin Geonhyo, putting Malaysia under immediate pressure.

Mohamad Akhimullah Anuar Esook emerged as the hero of the match by scoring a remarkable hat-trick for the Malaysian side.

Akhimullah netted two field goals in the 29th and 58th minutes while also converting a penalty corner in the 34th minute.

Mohamad Ashran Hamsani contributed the other goal for Malaysia in the 33rd minute, completing the comprehensive victory.

This result follows Malaysia’s opening 4-1 win against Bangladesh yesterday, where they also came from behind to secure three points.

Malaysia now tops Group B with six points from two matches ahead of their final group game against Taiwan on Monday.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Four stage of the competition.

Group A consists of India, Japan, China and Kazakhstan while Group B features Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan and Bangladesh.

The tournament final on September 7 will determine the Asia Cup champion, who earns direct qualification for next year’s World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium. – Bernama