Malaysia’s top men’s doubles pairs crash out in Denmark Open first round

MALAYSIA’s top men’s doubles pairs suffered early exits in the Denmark Open first round at Jyske Bank Arena.

Second seeds Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik fell to unseeded Indonesian pair Muhammad Rian Ardianto-Rahmat Hidayat 17-21, 13-21 in just 33 minutes.

Third seeds Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani lost 13-21, 21-13, 14-21 to England’s Ben Lane-Sean Vendy in a 55-minute encounter.

Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi also crashed out after falling 19-21, 14-21 to France’s Christo-Toma Junior Popov.

Meanwhile, women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah advanced to the second round with a 21-13, 21-17 victory over Indonesia’s Rachel Allessya Rose-Febi Setianingrum.

The Arctic Open champions from last Sunday will next face Japan’s Arisa Igarashi-Chiharu Shida. – Bernama