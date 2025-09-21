Malaysia Sarong Music Run draws 15,000 participants for third edition

THE third edition of the Malaysia Sarong Music Run attracted 15,000 participants from 26 countries during Malaysia Day 2025 celebrations.

Malaysia Marathon president and event founder Eddy Casmady stated that the run has evolved into an international community festival blending local and international participation.

“We are very proud that it is not merely a running event, it has now been elevated into an international community festival that promotes Malaysia’s culture and heritage,” he said.

Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa officiated the event alongside Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

Held at the PETRONAS Twin Towers, the festival drew approximately 30,000 visitors by combining healthy living, traditional attire, food, music, and national unity.

The Tourism Ministry supported the event with JETOUR Malaysia as main sponsor and official car partner.

Three main events featured included the EKI JETOUR X BSC relay race with sarong sash on September 9, the Malaysia Speed 5 km race for Malaysians, and a 5 km fun run open to all including foreign tourists.

This international tourism platform aligns with ministry efforts to promote Visit Malaysia 2026 on the global stage.

Eddy highlighted how the sarong element fostered intergenerational togetherness among families participating together.

“This reflects the value of unity among the participants,” he noted regarding the sea of people wearing traditional Malaysian sarongs.

The first edition in Kuala Lumpur last February attracted 11,000 participants while the second in Kuching drew over 5,500 runners and 20,000 visitors. – Bernama