Malaysia strengthens position as preferred international football destination

MALAYSIA has reinforced its status as a preferred destination for international football events following the successful “Stars of Uruguay 2025 - Global Football Friendly” at Hang Jebat Stadium.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture confirmed the match attracted significant attention from both local and international football enthusiasts.

Organised by Cohesion Prima and CRIC Global with MOTAC support, the event aligned with the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign and received cooperation from the Melaka state government.

Spectator attendance provided substantial benefits to Melaka’s tourism sector through increased accommodation bookings, recreational activities and tourist spending.

Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing stated the event demonstrates Malaysia’s capability as a credible host for international sporting events.

“Organising events like this is in line with the government’s aspiration to strengthen the sports tourism segment,“ he said.

He added that the matches support the Malaysia MADANI principle, emphasising sustainability, advancement and inclusivity in national development.

The presence of world-class players enhanced Malaysia’s image as a dynamic, competitive tourism destination offering high-impact experiences for international visitors.

Uruguay secured their second consecutive victory in Malaysia by defeating Uzbekistan 2-1 at Hang Jebat Stadium.

This followed their 1-0 victory over the Dominican Republic at Bukit Jalil National Stadium last Friday. – Bernama