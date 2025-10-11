Malaysia to announce SEA Games medal target for Thailand in November

THE Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) will announce the national contingent’s medal target for the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand next month.

KBS deputy secretary-general Abdullah Hassan said the target would be revealed after the final meeting in November.

He explained that targets haven’t been set yet due to ongoing negotiations about events for the Thailand games.

The medal collection target for athletes will be determined once the full sports list is finalised.

Abdullah identified several sports with strong medal potential including badminton and hockey.

He spoke to reporters after officiating the Kelantan State Level National Sports Day Opening Ceremony.

Thailand will host the 33rd SEA Games from December 9 to 20.

The biennial regional multi-sport event takes place just one month after the target announcement.

Malaysia traditionally performs strongly in several sports at the Southeast Asian Games.

The national contingent will aim to build on previous performances at the regional sporting event. – Bernama