Malaysia to host 2029 Asian Road Cycling Championships

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian National Cycling Federation has confirmed that Malaysia will host the 2029 Asian Road Cycling Championships.

MNCF president Datuk Amarjit Gill Singh, who also serves as the Asian Cycling Confederation president, revealed the decision was made on September 18 after Malaysia edged out two other competing countries.

“I am happy to inform you that Malaysia has won the bid to organise the 2029 Asian Road Cycling Championships,” he said.

He expressed his delight at the successful bid against two other nations vying for the prestigious event.

Malaysia previously hosted the Asian Road Cycling Championships in Putrajaya back in 2012.

Amarjit explained that awarding hosting rights several years in advance forms part of a new strategic approach to ensure better preparation and long-term development for the sport.

“When I took over the ACC presidency in February, I wanted there to be long-term planning, which is why we have awarded major championships four years ahead,” he stated.

He emphasised that this early planning will provide sufficient time for thorough preparation and organisation.

The MNCF president added that the specific venue for the 2029 championships has not yet been determined. – Bernama