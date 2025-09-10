Malaysia U23 football team fails to qualify for 2026 Asian Cup

THE national Under 23 football squad failed to qualify for the 2026 U23 Asian Cup after losing 2-1 to Thailand in their final Group F qualifying match at Thammasat Stadium.

Thailand opened the scoring with a goal from Kakana Khamyok in the 32nd minute before Malaysia equalised through Ahmad Aysar Hadi Mohd Shapri eight minutes later.

The match appeared headed for a draw until Khamyok scored the winning goal for Thailand during injury time.

Thailand qualified as Group F champions with seven points while Lebanon secured second place based on goal difference.

Malaysia finished third in the group with three points from their 7-0 victory over Mongolia. – Bernama