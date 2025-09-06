Malaysia wins two more golds at World Wushu Championships in Brazil

MALAYSIA’S wushu team added two more gold medals on the third day of the 17th World Wushu Championships in Brasilia.

Tan Cheong Min claimed the first gold of the day in the women’s Nangun event with a score of 9.746 points.

She narrowly defeated Taiwan’s Chao Tang Hsuan who earned silver with 9.723 points while South Korea’s Siwoo Byun took bronze with 9.710 points.

The second gold came from Si Shin Peng who scored 9.746 points in the men’s Jianshu event.

Macau’s Chin Ka Hou secured silver with 9.736 points and Hong Kong’s Chen Jinsong won bronze with 9.733 points.

Shin Peng had earlier delivered Malaysia’s first gold medal through the Qiangshu event on Thursday.

Malaysia’s medal tally now stands at three gold, one silver and one bronze after three days of competition. – Bernama