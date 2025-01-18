FORMER Manchester United and Scotland forward Denis Law has died at the age of 84, the Premier League club said on Friday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we tell you our father Denis Law has sadly passed away. He fought a tough battle but finally he is now at peace,“ a family statement shared by United said.

“We would like to thank everyone who contributed to his wellbeing and care, past and much more recently.

“We know how much people supported and loved him and that love was always appreciated and made the difference. Thank you.”

Law began his career at Huddersfield Town but made a name for himself at United where he spent 11 years, winning the league title in 1965 and 1967, and the 1968 European Cup.

He scored 237 goals in 404 appearances for United, becoming the third top scorer in the club's history behind Wayne Rooney (253) and Bobby Charlton (249).

Law, known as “The King”, became the only Scotsman to win the Ballon d’Or and the European Player of the Year award, claiming both honours in 1964.

“Everyone at Manchester United is mourning the loss of Denis Law, the King of the Stretford End, who has passed away, aged 84,“ United added in a statement.

“He will always be celebrated as one of the club’s greatest and most beloved players. The ultimate goal-scorer, his flair, spirit and love for the game made him the hero of a generation.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Denis’ family and many friends. His memory will live on forever more.”

The former Manchester City and Torino player remains Scotland's all-time leading scorer with 30 goals in 55 caps after making his international debut in 1958 at the age of 18.

“The whole of Manchester, including everyone at City, is mourning with you” City said on the team’s X account. “Rest in peace, Denis. Our thoughts are with Denis’ family and friends at this difficult time.”

Law revealed in 2021 he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and vascular dementia.