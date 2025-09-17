Messi scores and assists as Miami beats Seattle in MLS grudge match

LIONEL MESSI delivered a decisive performance with one goal and one assist to lead Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders.

The 38-year-old Argentine superstar set up Jordi Alba’s opening goal in the 12th minute before scoring himself in the 41st minute to establish a 2-0 halftime advantage.

American defender Ian Fray extended Miami’s lead to 3-0 in the 52nd minute before Obed Vargas pulled one back for Seattle in the 69th minute.

This match served as a rematch of the Leagues Cup final that ended with a benches-clearing brawl and Luis Suarez spitting on a Sounders staff member.

Miami coach Javier Mascherano emphasized the importance of securing victory against the team that denied them the Leagues Cup title two weeks earlier.

Suarez served the second match of his three-game suspension for the spitting incident during this home fixture against Seattle.

Inter Miami improved to 14 wins, 6 losses, and 7 draws for 49 points, jumping to fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

The victory positions Miami just eight points behind conference leaders Philadelphia with three games in hand.

Mascherano stated that the team must treat their remaining seven matches as finals to finish first in the conference.

Seattle dropped to fourth in the Western Conference with 45 points from 12 wins, 8 losses, and 9 draws. – AFP